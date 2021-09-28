Goodson looks to get ground game going

After a strong performance against Kent State, Tyler Goodson and the Iowa ground game was stuck in neutral this past Saturday against Colorado State. The Rams held Goodson to just 57 yards and an average of 3.2 yards per carry.



The Iowa running back discusses what was causing issues for the Iowa ground attack last week, what they need to do better, and the work they are putting in at practice this week to get the running game going this weekend against Maryland.

