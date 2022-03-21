Goodson posts impressive 40 time

One of the big questions that NFL scouts had about Tyler Goodson was what sort of time would he post at the NFL Combine in the 40 yard dash. The Iowa running back answered that question in a positive way when he ran a 4.42 in the 40 yard dash.



The former Hawkeye talks about the emotions he felt going into the 40 yard dash and how he found out he posted the time that he did. He also discusses what he was feeling when he hit those numbers, what he did today at Iowa's Pro Day, and what he feels NFL teams are looking for from a running back in today's game.

