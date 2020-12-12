HawkeyeReport - Goodson's big run keys victory

There are certain plays that can swing the outcome of a game. In the fourth quarter, Iowa had two of those series right in a row. First the Iowa defense came up with a huge stop to keep the Wisconsin offense out of the end zone. Then on the first play from scrimmage after that stop, Tyler Goodson raced 80 yards for a touchdown to give Iowa a 28-7 lead and essentially end the game. Following the victory, Goodson talked about that play and the play of the Iowa offense in the win.

