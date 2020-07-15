HawkeyeReport - Goodson, Sargent named Doak Walker Award candidates

IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa running backs -- senior Mekhi Sargent and sophomore Tyler Goodson -- have been named preseason candidates for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top college running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Sargent (5-foot-9, 212-pounds), a Key West, Florida, native, ranked second on the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns (119-563-4) last season. As a sophomore in 2018, Sargent totaled 786 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He ranks 31st in career rushing yards at Iowa. Sargent was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group earlier this summer.

Goodson (5-10, 200) in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards. In his first career start, Goodson rushing for 94 yards on 13 attempts, including a 10-yard touchdown run, in Iowa’s 23-19 win over #7 Minnesota.

The North Gwinnett (Ga.) prep was a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports and preseason third-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele.

Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005. Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard won last year’s award.

In its 31st year, the award is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.

In November, 10 semifinalists will be announced, and later narrowed down to three finalists.

Iowa’s adjusted 2020 Big Ten Conference schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/tickets.