HawkeyeReport - Goodson says mistakes proved costly

According to Tyler Goodson, it was the mistakes that ultimately did the Iowa football team in on Saturday in West Lafayette. Iowa fell to Purdue 24-20 and it was a pair of fumbles and 10 penalties that did in the Hawkeyes. Goodson discusses the two fumbles, the mistakes that the Hawkeyes made and what happened on the screen late that was missed by the Iowa offense.



Q: Sure you are frustrated as a running back group losing two fumbles. How much of that are you feeling right now?

GOODSON: Ball security is emphasized daily in practice. It’s been a while since the last game, but that’s no excuse. We will go into next week and work on the fundamentals of ball security and keep working at it until it keeps getting better and better.

Q: On the last possession it looked like you had a good play set up with the screen pass. What happened on that play?

GOODSON: It was just a bad play. We have to work on the fundamentals of the game. The screen was open, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get the pass in and we were a little late in getting the release in, but we will be ok. We will keep working on it and hopefully have success with it down the road.

Q: Can you talk about Petras as how he settled down after the first couple of drives?

GOODSON: I am very proud of Spencer. He’s a natural born leader. He has been leading the team since got the information about being able to play and even before then. I’m happy with Spencer being back there and being my quarterback for this season and the next few years.

Q: Can you explain why all the penalties happened? Is it just rust? How did it impact the game?

GOODSON: It most definitely changed the game. That and the turnovers. That was the main thing. We beat ourselves today. We get those things corrected and next week we will become a better team.

Q: How frustrating was this knowing this was a winnable game against a team that maybe you think you should have beaten? Could this stick with you moving forward?

GOODSON: Yes, it could but we are not going to let it stick with us. We are going into next week knowing we can win the next upcoming game. Losing a game like this goes to penalties and turnovers. That’s the main thing we have to work on, the fundamentals of the game.

Q: You guys rolled up almost 500 yards of total offense. Did you feel like you had a good chance or having a big day on offense and why?

GOODSON: Yes, I did, but I am not necessarily worried about what I do. It’s all about the team. If the team is not winning than none of us individually are winning. The main thing with this team is we all want to do our job so we can win games.