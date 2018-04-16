The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to land a key recruit out of North Gwinnett High School in Georgia in 2018 and now are looking to add another talented prospect from the school in 2019 as well. This weekend, the Hawkeye coaching staff will be hosting North Gwinnett running back Tyler Goodson for an official visit in Iowa City. It is the first official visit that Iowa has used in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

“I’m looking to see how the interaction is with the entire coaching staff, the academics staff, what the culture is like, and just want to see if it feels like home,” said Goodson.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Goodson has heard a lot about Iowa from high school teammate Jayden McDonald, who signed with the Hawkeyes this past February. McDonald will also be in town this weekend for Iowa’s spring scrimmage and continues to help the coaching staff recruit the three-star prospect.

“He’s basically told me that I would be a perfect fit there and that I know what to do,” Goodson said. “I’ve heard that the school is a legendary place to be. The coaching staff, from what I’ve heard, is a class act, and has a lot of NFL experienced coaching.”

An all-purpose back that put up big numbers his junior year with 1,437 yards rushing, 305 yards receiving, and 25 touchdowns at North Gwinnett, Goodson has the skills to be a difference maker in college.

“Iowa has told me that I fit perfectly in their system and they really want me there,” said Goodson. “They have compared me to their star running back, Akrum Wadley, that’s going pro. They also stated that I can come in and make an immediate impact and play.”

“Coach Foster, the running backs coach, said he loves my shiftiness, my top end speed, my hands, my vision, my cutback ability, and how I can create a mismatch in space and can take it to the house,” Goodson continued.

Currently, Goodson holds a total of 28 scholarship offers, but has already started looking ahead at which schools he plans to use his other official visits on after the one to Iowa this weekend.

“This is my first official visit,” Goodson said. “My next official visits will be Wake Forest, Iowa State, WVU, Nebraska or Indiana. I’m currently working on the dates, but haven’t scheduled them yet.”

If all goes according to plan, the Georgia native would like to wrap up his college decision before the start of his senior season.

“My plans are to commit before the season starts," said Goodson. "That potentially could change, it just depends, but as of right now before the season starts.”