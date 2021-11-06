Goodson with a good ground game

It had been a few weeks since Tyler Goodson had seen holes open up on a regular basis in the run game. It had also been a few weeks since the dynamic junior running back had found his way into the end zone.



On Saturday he cracked the 100 yard mark and score a touchdown in Iowa's 17-12 win over Minnesota. Goodson finished the game with 141 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. He discussed the success of the ground game and how Alex Padilla stepped in and guided the team to victory.

