Iowa picked up a key piece of its 2023 offensive line by securing a commitment from offensive tackle Daijon Parker , a graduate transfer from D-2 Saginaw Valley State during his official visit on January 7. Parker had originally committed to the University of Virginia in December before this weekend's visit.

Parker is listed at 6'5" and 300 pounds ( 285 at Saginaw ), and played in 21 games for the SVSU Cardinals in his last two seasons of action. With Iowa's offensive line often struggling at the tackle spots in 2022, he'll have a serious opportunity to work his way into the rotation.

You can see what's tantalizing for D-1 schools this film: active feet and an ability to get to the second level, and finishing blocks with the type of malice that line coaches dream of.

It's always a risk bringing in D-2 prospects; there's going to be a significant step up in opponent quality, especially in a conference like the Big Ten where there's NFL-caliber defensive linemen waiting across the line virtually every week.

Still, the opportunity is there, and so is the ability. This is a big-time pickup for Iowa in 2023.