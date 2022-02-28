Grad transfer TE Steven Stilianos headed to Iowa

Lafayette College grad transfer tight end Steven Stilianos is headed to the University of Iowa.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Stilianos, who visited Iowa City on January 28, made the announcement today, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Rutgers, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Temple, Syracuse, and Connecticut, among others.

A Virginia native, Stilianos will come to Iowa with two years of eligiblity remaining. At Lafayette, he earned first-team All-Patriot League honors at tight end each of the past two seasons, finishing his career 65 catches for 534 yards and five touchdowns.