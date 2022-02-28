Grad transfer TE Steven Stilianos headed to Iowa
Lafayette College grad transfer tight end Steven Stilianos is headed to the University of Iowa.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Stilianos, who visited Iowa City on January 28, made the announcement today, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Rutgers, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Temple, Syracuse, and Connecticut, among others.
A Virginia native, Stilianos will come to Iowa with two years of eligiblity remaining. At Lafayette, he earned first-team All-Patriot League honors at tight end each of the past two seasons, finishing his career 65 catches for 534 yards and five touchdowns.
See highlights from Stilianos at Lafayette College in the video below.