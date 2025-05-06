Grading Iowa's 2025 Spring Transfer Portal Haul

This spring, Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa staff addressed several roster needs heading into the fall of 2025. With the additions of Shahid Barros, Bryce George, Jeremy Hecklinski and Ty Hudkins via the portal, the Hawkeyes have made a step in the right direction for success this coming season.

Given the spots filled and the talent acquired, let's take a look at each individual addition and where the class as a whole grades out.