Graves learning in his first fall camp

Aaron Graves arrived in Iowa City this summer with quite a high school resume. The true freshman laughed as he wondered what his life will be like after the season when he won't have another sport (or two) that he will be playing in the winter.



From here on out it's all football for Graves and this fall he's drinking from the fire hose of fall camp trying to soak up as many reps and as much knowledge as he can from the veterans on the team. He talks about his first fall camp and what he is learning.

