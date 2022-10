Even with the best true freshmen, it's usually a process when it comes to seeing their snaps increase. That's particularly true with anyone along the defensive line, like Aaron Graves.



The true freshman has seen his workload go from a few snaps to a steady diet of usually around 20 snaps each week. Graves says he's feeling more comfortable each week with the increased workload, how he leans on Logan Lee leading up to every game, and the importance of getting Yahya Black this past week.