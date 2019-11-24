Griffin Liddle commits to the Hawkeyes
Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle was one of the first prospects the Iowa coaching staff offered in the Class of 2021. That was two years ago, back when he was a 14-year old freshman playing varsity for the first time. Now a 6-foot-3, 270-pound junior, Liddle decided to end his recruiting and gave his commitment to the Hawkeyes today.
Liddle, whose father Josh wrestled at Iowa, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Army.
Proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa. Thank you to anyone who helped me get to this point. #Swarm21 #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/lE5jYGpKhJ— Griffin Liddle (@griffinliddle93) November 24, 2019
Overall, Liddle is the fifth commitment for Iowa in 2021, as he joins Justice Sullivan, Connor Colby, Jaden Harrell, and Gennings Dunker in the Hawkeyes' class.
A two-way lineman in high school, Liddle led Bettendorf to the Class 4A state semifinals for the second year in a row, finishing the season with 60 tackles and 9.5 TFL.
See highlights from Liddle's junior year at Bettendorf in the video below.