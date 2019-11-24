Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle was one of the first prospects the Iowa coaching staff offered in the Class of 2021. That was two years ago, back when he was a 14-year old freshman playing varsity for the first time. Now a 6-foot-3, 270-pound junior, Liddle decided to end his recruiting and gave his commitment to the Hawkeyes today.

Liddle, whose father Josh wrestled at Iowa, chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Army.