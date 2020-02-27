Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle spent the winter battling through adversity, but the future Hawkeye ended the wrestling season this past weekend as a state champion.

“I feel like it went great because it ended good," said Liddle. "During the season, I was a little bit frustrated because nagging injuries and other things kept popping up but overall it ended on a good note to start off for next year.”

Liddle, who won the Class 3A heavyweight crown, was thrilled with that eventual outcome.

“It meant so much," Liddle said. "It just showed me that I could do it. Words really can't describe how much it actually meant to me.”

Injuries are what slowed him at times during the year as Liddle came into the season dinged up due to an all state run in the fall.

“They were just all injuries from the football season that I never got fully healed up," he said. "They did play a factor because I had to wrestle smarter and around those injuries to do what I could.”

Liddle is not used sitting out, but that is the focus for him to return to fill strength.

“My coaches are making me," said Liddle. "I don't want to, but I know I need to in order to heal up.”

When is able to work on his game, Liddle knows exactly what he his focus will be.

“I'll be lifting, agility workouts, and football workouts," Liddle said. "I'll work out every day.”

Liddle mentioned the areas of his game that he hopes to improve on before his senior year of high school.

“I need to get stronger and faster and better at my technique on both sides of the ball.”

The potential of the Bulldogs for the 2020 season is something that Liddle is excited to see.

“I think we can have great potential if we keep working hard in the weight room and devote all of our time to training for next season.”

Liddle has continued keeping an eye on Iowa's recruiting in the Class of 2021 and is pleased with what he has been able to see.

“I think it's starting to really come together well, and I really like all the guys that have decided to choose Iowa.”

The commitment has allowed Liddle to focus his attention on what he loves.

“It has just slowed down and it has let me focus on training more.”

Liddle expects to start his college career on one side of the football.

“They are recruiting me as a defensive lineman, but I'll play wherever they want me to.”

The debate of offense or defense to Liddle is something he does not think about.

“It's doesn't really matter to me as long as I'm playing football.”