With former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal as their head coach, the University of Iowa has started a recruiting pipeline at Largo High School in Florida with commitments from Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley. Paschal breaks down what type of abilities these players bring to the table and much more.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

PASCHAL ON MATTHEWS: Quavon is a very detailed oriented person and it spills over into his makeup as a football player. He’s the type of kid that’s going to be first to show up and last to leave because he wants to be the very best player he can.

PASCHAL ON GULLEY: (He is a) long, aggressive defensive back.

Q: What do you feel are his main strengths at this point?

PASCHAL ON MATTHEWS: His hands and blocking ability are his strengths currently.

PASCHAL ON GULLEY: His length, tackling ability, and versatility to play corner back or safety.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on before he heads to the college level?

PASCHAL ON MATTHEWS: With him missing his entire junior year due to an ACL injury, he was still getting acclimated of being back on the field so route running and overall confidence in his knee.

PASCHAL ON GULLEY: Overall knowledge of the game and adding some good weight.

Q: How did you use him on the field this season?

PASCHAL ON MATTHEWS: There’s no question he’s a difference maker offensively for us so we try to get him as many opportunities as possible every Friday Night.

PASCHAL ON GULLEY: He plays wherever needed in the secondary being our best defensive back.

Q: How would you describe them as leaders?

PASCHAL ON MATTHEWS: He’s a captain and one of the main players I lean on to get input of things we need to make happen within the team.

PASCHAL ON GULLEY: Very vocal and the position group listens to him when he speaks

Q: Where do they project out at the college level position wise?

PASCHAL ON MATTHEWS: Wide receiver.

PASCHAL ON GULLEY: Cornerback.

Q: Why did they pick the Hawkeyes in the end?

PASCHAL ON MATTHEWS: They were the program that gave him an opportunity when everyone else disappeared due to a junior year injury (ACL).

PASCHAL ON GULLEY: (They were the) only Power 5 showing interest and after visiting unofficially over the summer, he fell in love with Iowa City and the staff.

Q: Do these two push one another to get better?

PASCHAL: Yes, they push each other and take on the iron sharpens iron approach during practices

Q: How did Iowa find out about them as recruits?

PASCHAL: Me, as his head coach and being a former Hawkeye and knowing players often get overlooked, so I gave them insight. When they came down to see them personally in the spring, they were impressed.

Q: How was it working with the Iowa staff during the recruiting process?

PASCHAL: Great. The Iowa staff is extended family for me being I played for Coach Ferentz and others.

Q: How much did you being familiar with the entire experience at Iowa help them in recruiting?

PASCHAL: I think it played a part, but at the end of the day they know I want the best for them. Ultimately Iowa was the best decision for me, but I advised them to do their research and make the best decision for them.