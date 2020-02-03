Largo (FL) cornerback Keylen Gulley, who verbally committed to Iowa back in June, will instead be signing with Hutchinson Community College on Wednesday, according to his head coach Marcus Paschal.

Gulley still does not quite meet the academic requirements set by the NCAA Clearinghouse, but will continue to retake the ACT and SAT this spring. If he improves enough to be a full qualifier, there is still a chance that he could be a late signee with a Division I school, possibly Iowa if they have room, or a couple other programs have expressed interest as well.

If not, Gulley will be playing at Hutchinson Community College, which has produced a number of Division I defensive backs, including three this past recruiting cycle.