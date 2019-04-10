HawkeyeReport.com

University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was selected by the Dallas Wings with the 17th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on Wednesday evening in New York City.

Gustafson is the 13th Hawkeye drafted into the WNBA and the first since Sam Logic was the 10th overall pick in 2015.

“It was so exciting,” Gustafson said. “To be there with my mom, dad, and Coach Bluder at the table and my sister and other coaches in the audience when my name was called was amazing. I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

“Dallas is getting a player who is going to work hard for them every single day, someone who loves the game of basketball, and someone who never gives up.”

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson ended her collegiate career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She owns 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

In 2018-19, the 6-3 center became just the fourth Division I female student-athlete and the only post player to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season. She is the only women’s player in Division I history to average 27.8 or more points, 13.3 or more rebounds, and shoot 69.6 percent or better from the field.

Gustafson, the first consensus national player of the year in Big Ten history, registered 33 double-doubles during her senior campaign, tying an NCAA record. Her 88 career double-doubles rank fourth all-time, her 65.7 career field goal percentage ranks fifth nationally, and her 1,459 career rebounds ranks 14th. The field goal percentage and rebounds are also Big Ten Conference records.

“I’m so proud of her,” head coach Lisa Bluder said. “I’m proud of what she has accomplished and all that she will accomplish. She’s going to do really well.

“Dallas is a great team that is going to get a really good player that can play the four and the five. I think people are worried that Megan won’t be able to take her game away from the hoop. There’s no doubt in my mind that she’s going to be able to do that.

“Everything that I have ever given Megan to work on, she has tackled and thrived at taking on a challenge. I know she is going to do that at the next level.”

IOWA HAWKEYES DRAFTED INTO THE WNBA

Year Name Team Round (Overall Selection)

2019 Megan Gustafson Dallas (second, 17)

2015 Sam Logic Atlanta (first, 10)

2011 Kachine Alexander Minnesota (third round, 26)

2006 Crystal Smith Phoenix (third, 32)

2002 Lindsey Meder Minnesota (third, 38)

2001 Cara Consuegra Utah (fourth, 56)

1999 Amy Herrig Sacramento (fourth, 38)