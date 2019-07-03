IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa graduate Megan Gustafson has been named the 2018-19 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Gustafson is the first Iowa student since Kristy Gleason (field hockey) in 1994 to win the award. She is the eighth Big Ten basketball student-athlete to claim the honor.

Gustafson ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She is the first Big Ten student to be named consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). She was also named the Honda Sport Award winner for basketball and was one of three finalists for the Honda Cup.

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson owns 16 Iowa school records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460). Gustafson led the nation in five categories as a senior, including points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (69.9), total points (1,001), and double-doubles (33). She also holds conference career records for rebounds (1,460), field goal percentage (.657), and double-doubles (88).

Gustafson and the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year, Bo Nickal (Penn State), were among a field of nominees that included 11 national champions, 25 All-Americans, 16 Big Ten champions, 14 individuals who won Big Ten Player of the Year honors, and six who collected a national player of the year accolade.

The Big Ten Conference has recognized a Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year since 1982 and first honored a Female Athlete of the Year in 1983. The Big Ten Athletes of the Year are selected by a panel of conference media members from nominations submitted by each institution.

The complete list of 2018-19 Athlete of the Year nominations, as well as the list of all-time winners for each award, can be found below.

2018-19 BIG TEN ATHLETE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Illinois

Devin Quinn, track & field

Jordyn Poulter, volleyball

Indiana

Andrew Gutman, soccer

Lilly King, swimming

Iowa

Spencer Lee, wrestling

Megan Gustafson, basketball

Maryland

Donovan Pines, soccer

Megan Taylor, lacrosse

Michigan

Devin Bush, football

Kate Fahey, tennis

Michigan State

Cassius Winston, basketball

Asya Reynolds, track & field

Minnesota

Shane Wiskus, gymnastics

Lexy Ramler, gymnastics

Nebraska

Anton Stephenson, gymnastics

Mikaela Foecke, volleyball

Northwestern

Sebastian Rivera, wrestling

Selena Lasota, lacrosse

Ohio State

Dwayne Haskins, football

Sade Olatoye, track & field

Penn State

Bo Nickal, wrestling

Ally McHugh, swimming

Purdue

Carsen Edwards, basketball

Sherridan Atkinson, volleyball

Rutgers

Anthony Ashnault, wrestling

Sarah Johanek, rowing

Wisconsin

Morgan McDonald, cross country/track & field

Beata Nelson, swimming

BIG TEN JESSE OWENS MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

1982 - Jim Spivey, Indiana, track and field/cross country

1983 - Ed Banach, Iowa, wrestling

1984 - Sunder Nix, Indiana, track and field

1985 - Barry Davis, Iowa, wrestling

1986 - Chuck Long, Iowa, football

1987 - Steve Alford, Indiana, basketball

1988 - Jim Abbott, Michigan, baseball

1989 - Glen Rice, Michigan, basketball

1990 - Anthony Thompson, Indiana, football

1991 - Mike Barrowman, Michigan, swimming

1992 - Desmond Howard, Michigan, football

1993 - John Roethlisberger, Minnesota, gymnastics

1994 - Glenn Robinson, Purdue, basketball

1995 - Tom Dolan, Michigan, swimming

1996 - Eddie George, Ohio State, football

1997 - Blaine Wilson, Ohio State, gymnastics

1998 - Charles Woodson, Michigan, football

1999 - Luke Donald, Northwestern, golf

2000 - Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, football

2001 - Ryan Miller, Michigan State, ice hockey

2002 - Jordan Leopold, Minnesota, ice hockey

2003 - Amer Delic, Illinois, tennis, Matt Lackey, Illinois, wrestling

2004 - Damion Hahn, Minnesota, wrestling

2005 - Luis Vargas, Penn State, gymnastics

2006 - Peter Vanderkaay, Michigan, swimming

2007 - Cole Konrad, Minnesota, wrestling

2008 - Brent Metcalf, Iowa, wrestling

2009 - Jake Herbert, Northwestern, wrestling

2010 - Evan Turner, Ohio State, basketball

2011 - David Boudia, Purdue, diving

2012 - Draymond Green, Michigan State, basketball

2013 - Derek Drouin, Indiana, track and field

2014 - David Taylor, Penn State, wrestling

2015 - Logan Stieber, Ohio State, wrestling

2016 - Denzel Valentine, Michigan State, basketball

2017 - Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling

2018 - Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling

2019 - Bo Nickal, Penn State, wrestling

BIG TEN FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

1983 - Judi Brown, Michigan State, track and field

1984 - Lisa Ishikawa, Northwestern, softball

1985 - Cathy Branta, Wisconsin, cross country/track

1986 - Stephanie Herbst, Wisconsin, cross country/track

1987 - Jennifer Averill, Northwestern, field hockey/lacrosse

1988 - Suzy Favor, Wisconsin, track and field/cross country

1989 - Suzy Favor, Wisconsin, track and field/cross country

1990 - Suzy Favor, Wisconsin, track and field/cross country

1991 - Julie Farrell-Ovenhouse, Michigan State, diving, Joy Holmes, Purdue, basketball

1992 - MaChelle Joseph, Purdue, basketball

1993 - Lara Hooiveld, Michigan, swimming

1994 - Kristy Gleason, Iowa, field hockey

1995 - Laura Davis, Ohio State, volleyball

1996 - Olga Kalinovskaya, Penn State, fencing

1997 - Kathy Butler, Wisconsin, track and field, Gretchen Hegener, Minnesota, swimming

1998 - Sara Griffin, Michigan, softball

1999 - Stephanie White-McCarty, Purdue, basketball

2000 - Lauren Cacciamani, Penn State, volleyball

2001 - Katie Douglas, Purdue, basketball

2002 - Christie Welsh, Penn State, soccer

2003 - Perdita Felicien, Illinois, track and field

2004 - Kelly Mazzante, Penn State, basketball

2005 - Jennie Ritter, Michigan, softball

2006 - Tiffany Weimer, Penn State, soccer

2007 - Jessica Davenport, Ohio State, basketball

2008 - Hannah Nielsen, Northwestern, lacrosse

2009 - Maria Hernandez, Purdue, golf

2010 - Megan Hodge, Penn State, volleyball

2011 - Shannon Smith, Northwestern, lacrosse

2012 - Christina Manning, Ohio State, track and field

2013 - Amanda Kessel, Minnesota, ice hockey

2014 - Dani Bunch, Purdue, track and field

2015 - Taylor Cummings, Maryland, lacrosse

2016 - Rachel Banham, Minnesota, basketball

2017 - Lilly King, Indiana, swimming

2018 - Lilly King, Indiana, swimming

2019 - Megan Gustafson, Iowa, basketball