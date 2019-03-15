HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson is the ESPNW National Player of the Year. The announcement was made Monday on ESPN.com.

Gustafson, a unanimous selection, is the first ESPNW Player of the Year in program history. She was named a unanimous first-team All-American by ESPNW on Thursday.

Gustafson leads the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897), and field goals made (369), ranks second in double-doubles (30) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (424), and fourth in rebounds per game (13.3).

A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson is the only Hawkeye in program history to win the conference's player of the year award twice. She is the ninth two-time Big Ten Player of the Year in conference history.

The NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show airs Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Fans are invited to attend a Big Ten Championship celebration and NCAA Watch Party on Monday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Tickets to the NCAA First and Second Rounds are on sale now. They can be purchased HERE.