Gyamfi ready to get started at Iowa

Jada Gyamfi will be headed to Iowa City in a matter of days, as the start of her freshman year with the Iowa Women’s Basketball team approaches. She is excited to get on campus and to start her career as a Hawkeye.

Gyamfi is rated as a four-start prospect by ESPN and is the #76 overall prospect for the Class of 2022. She has been committed since July of 2020 and much of her family is Hawkeyes, so it was almost a no-brainer for her to come to Iowa.

She made it to three straight state tournaments in her high school career, including one as a sophomore with Urbandale and two with Johnston during her last two years. As a senior, Gyamfi and the Dragons finished with a 26-0 record and won the 5A State championship. Jada averaged 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and was selected to the IPSWA All-State Team.

We caught up with the 6-foot-1 forward from Johnston, Iowa to discuss the move to Iowa City and her upcoming freshman season with the Hawkeyes.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is excitement level like for that move in day?

GYAMFI: Myself and the other 3 freshman, including Molly Davis move in June 12th. I personally cannot wait. After the high school season, I’ve been waiting for the day I get to be on campus. It’ll be tough and I’ll be homesick for sure, but I can’t wait to officially move in and be a Hawkeye.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing?

GYAMFI: For my Hawkeye career, I’ll be number 23. It was the number I wore throughout my AAU years, when I had the choice, and it was the number I was wearing when I started to love the game.

Q: What have you been doing since the end of the high school season to prepare for when you join the team this summer?

GYAMFI: After the high school season, I’ve been mainly lifting and following the workout plan provided by our trainer. Also been doing workouts with other soon to be college basketball players, and the occasional trip back to All-Iowa Attack to get in a really good workout.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa WBB program that made them an easy choice over others?

GYAMFI: The reason I chose Iowa is the feeling I get when I’m in Iowa City, in Carver and around the staff. The city itself has a glow to it that is unexplainable, there is no better place on earth. The staff feels like family, and they make me feel important, special and loved. They make connections with your family and with each player personally. It is more than just basketball.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff? Do you talk with them often?

GYAMFI: I text the coaches often and call whenever I can. Coach Bluder and the staff always reach out and show love with all of my accomplishments.

Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman? Current players?

GYAMFI: I know Hannah (Stuelke) and Taylor (McCabe) very well. I had the pleasure of playing AAU with both of them and we continued to create a strong friendship over the past few years. They are a huge part of why I am so excited for the next four years. As for the other players on the team, Caitlin (Clark), Sydney (Affolter), Kylie (Feuerbach) and Shateah (Wetering) all played for All-Iowa Attack, so I know them well. I am lucky enough to be so close to Iowa City, so I could go to many games and hang around some of the girls. It won’t be hard to form friendships.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? Areas of improvement?

GYAMFI: My goal is to be and do whatever my team needs, whether it is on or off the court. I will cheer the loudest and if given the opportunity, I will play my hardest. It’s all about learning the first year, so that’s what I look forward to.

I’ll definitely have to get stronger, which I’ve been working on. Get faster, get more used to the speed of the college game and then just gain and keep my confidence.

Q: The team brings back a lot of talent, including two All-Americans in Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano…How excited are you to get to play with them and learn from them?

GYAMFI: I am beyond excited to play with the great players on the team. There is truly no one better to learn from than Caitlin and Monika, so I will definitely soak that up my first year. They have all the talent and experience and I get to be their teammate, so I’m very lucky and cannot wait.



