Hall enjoying first fall camp
Arriving in January made the transition much easier for true freshman cornerback T.J. Hall. He came in at semester and that allowed him to participate in spring ball, which has led to a greater level of comfort in fall camp.
The exciting young corner talks about his bond with fellow freshman Xavier Nwankpa and how they are always spending time studying film and trying to get better. He also talks about his recruiting process and eventually finding the right place in Iowa.