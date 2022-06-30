Hall recaps official visit

Following his official visit this past weekend, we caught up with Aidan Hall to find out what his experience was like in Iowa City. The in-state standout had high praise for his visit and the Hawkeye program.



Q: What was the official visit like?

HALL: It was a lot of fun. They treat you like royalty. It was a good time and great to meet all of the other commits and see people from all kinds of different backgrounds. It was pretty relaxed, but very informational weekend and a good time.

Q: You knew some of the in-state guys. But, what was it like for you to meet up with some of the other guys that you have been communicating with via text?

HALL: It was cool to finally meet those guys. They are all great guys and we all kind of clicked. I would say we are all pretty tight after this weekend.

Q: What is it like to sell the Iowa program to some of the uncommitted guys?

HALL: I was mainly focused on Asa Newsom this whole weekend. He’s a great guy and we really clicked. I’m not sure what he’s going to do, but it’s fun to try and sell Iowa to him. I had talked to Coach Wallace and he said I should probably try and work on Asa.

Q: Coach Wallace was a big believer in you getting the offer from Iowa. What’s your relationship like with him?

HALL: It’s really good. We have gotten closer in the past few months. He thinks I could develop into a really good linebacker. But, we are not sure what position I will be at yet and if it will be safety or linebacker. It will depend on how I develop.

Q: Do you have a preference? Safety or linebacker?

HALL: I think it’s more fun to play safety, but to be fair, I have never really played linebacker. I am going to go in there and try it out and trust the process and the coaches. They will find a spot for me.

Q: We heard that Tristan Wifs, Dane Belton, and Spencer Lee were in the building. What was their message?

HALL: They were just kind of around. I talked to Wirfs a little bit, but they just kind of talked to some of the guys and answered questions. It was nothing formal.

Q: They did do the player panels. What was that like?

HALL: We learned about their day to day lives. We learned what it was like to go to Iowa. Xavier Nwankpa, Seth Benson, and Keavon Merriweather were up there. There was also a lineman and another linebacker.

Q: Xavier is sort of a legend in the state. Is it important for the in-state guys to hear from him?

HALL: It really is. He is really looked up to and he has been where we are currently at. I talked to him privately and he is a really cool guy and very down to earth. I respect him a lot.

Q: Who hosted you on your visit?

HALL: My host was Karson Sharar. But, we were kind of around everyone the whole weekend.

Q: Did you sit down with Kirk Ferentz on the visit and what was that like?

HALL: Yeah I did and honestly it was mainly him and my dad going back and forth. He was like a kid in a candy store talking to Coach Ferentz about those old games. It was fun to listen to them.

Q: Did you guys get to go downtown for the block party and what was that like?

HALL: Yeah that was fun. There were a lot of people downtown and they had wrestling going on down there, so it was pretty cool.

Q: How much did the NIL stuff come up?

HALL: We had a 30 minute meeting about it. They said they have a collective forming and that should help us out when we get to Iowa. It’s going to be super nice. I don’t want to get specific, but it will be nice for the players.

Q: What’s in the plans for the rest of the summer?

HALL: Just focused on football and working on getting faster and more explosive. I’ve been in the weight room a lot.



