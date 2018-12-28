Injuries are part of playing college football and Matt Hankins had his fair share in one game this year. The sophomore cornerback sustained a wrist and leg injury in the Wisconsin game and that led to essentially six weeks of being on the sidelines. Then he earned back his starting spot and is slated to be on the field against Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. He talks about his season, the play of the freshmen corners, and learning to play for Phil Parker.

