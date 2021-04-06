HawkeyeReport - Hankins discusses his return

With the Covid-19 pandemic impacting every walk of life, the NCAA decided that players would essentially get a free year of eligibility. Some players took advantage of that opportunity. One of them was Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins. He was a senior last season but decided to return for another year in a Hawkeye uniform.



Hankins talks for the first time about the decision to come back for another year and who he consulted with while he made that decision. Plus he gives his thoughts on the play of some of the young receivers on the Iowa roster, including praise for true freshman Keegan Johnson.

