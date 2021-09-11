Hankins picks lead to points

For the second straight week an Iowa cornerback intercepted two passes. For the second straight week those interceptions resulted in points for the Hawkeyes. Last week it was Riley Moss with a pair of picks that he returned for touchdowns. This time around it was Matt Hankins getting in the act with two picks that resulted in ten points for Iowa.



Hankins discusses his interceptions and what went into those plays and he talks about the outstanding play of the Iowa defense in the victory over the Cyclones.

