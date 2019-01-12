Last year the Iowa basketball team dug themselves a hole and couldn't get out of it, leading to a 14 win season. On Saturday afternoon, they fully dug themselves out of an early season hole with a convincing 72-62 win over Ohio State. Iowa is now 3-3 in conference play and they also equaled their win total of 14 from last year. Following the win, Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, and Ryan Kriener discussed the Hawkeyes hard fought win and the improvement on the defensive end of the floor.

