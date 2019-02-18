Harrell discusses new offer from the Hawkeyes
The recruiting process of Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell and the University of Iowa has heated up quickly with an offer now on the table for this elite defender. We caught up with the Class of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news