Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 11:00:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Harrell discusses new offer from the Hawkeyes

Fsbja2ukbekx0xe1ydhr
Class of 2021 in-state linebacker Jaden Harrell added an offer from the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport.com
@iowapreps
Staff

The recruiting process of Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell and the University of Iowa has heated up quickly with an offer now on the table for this elite defender. We caught up with the Class of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}