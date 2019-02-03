Illinois cornerback Jermari Harris is nearing a decision following his official visit to Iowa City this weekend. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Harris, who earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes this past week, returned home on Sunday after spending the past two days learning more about the University of Iowa.

“I got a chance to meet the players and the whole coaching staff and it was great seeing them again,” said Harris. “Just being in Iowa City for a full two days really gave me the whole college experience, so it was great.”

Harris’ host for the weekend was freshman defensive back Kaevon Merriweather, who showed him around campus and introduced him to several other players on the team.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” Harris said. “Everything went really smooth, so I know I’d fit in well. It felt like home.”

The Iowa coaching staff projects Harris at the cornerback position in college and discussed the opportunity available to him if he is willing to work for it.

“They said that you can create your own value and the harder you work the better chance you have,” said Harris. “You might come in and be fourth string, but you can work your way up to second string during camp. It’s all about what you make of it.”

Before Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz left for Atlanta to watch his son, James, play in the Super Bowl, he sat down with Harris for a one-on-one meeting Saturday.

“Coach Ferentz is always great,” Harris said. “We didn’t really talk about football much, just life in general. He let me know that at Iowa they have a high standard for their athletes. He’s a great man. He’s been there for 20 years and is one of the best to ever do it.”

Now, it is decision time for Harris, as he weighs the new offer from Iowa against previous ones from Northern Illinois, Ball State, North Dakota State, Indiana State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

Harris, who finished his senior year with 72 tackles and 8 interceptions at Montini Catholic, is planning a Monday afternoon announcement.

"I’ll be announcing my decision tomorrow at about 3 PM," he said.