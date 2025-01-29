HawkCast 122 BIG BOYS: 3 OL Commits, MBB to Miss B1G Tourney?, CC Jersey

Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on Iowa adding the commitments of Hudson Parliament, Colin Whitters and Owen Linder, hit on the Hawkeyes losing 4 of their last 5, and discuss the big weekend ahead for Iowa women's hoops.

What the commitments say about George Barnett, what each commit could bring to Iowa City, everyone is to blame for how bad Iowa MBB has played lately, where Fran McCaffery can change things, How the women have gotten things turned around, facing USC, a huge recruiting weekend plus more.