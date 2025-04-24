Four Things to Watch at Iowa's Spring Ball Open Practice

(Photo by © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Iowa football's spring practice for 2025 wraps up on Saturday, with a practice session open to fans and media that's scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM CT. Obviously this is just one practice session out of many, so it's worth taking everything that happens on Saturday with a grain (or bag) of salt. At the same, it's also one of our few chances to get a glimpse at how the Iowa football program has been progressing since we last saw the Hawkeyes in action in the Music City Bowl -- and our last chance to see the players in action until the Kids Day open practice in August. So what are some of the things that we're going to be watching on Saturday? READ MORE Five Players to Watch in Iowa's Open Spring Practice

Advertisement

The Quarterback Battle

(Photo by © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The QB1 battle at Iowa took a hit when Brendan Sullivan entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. While he still hasn't gone through any formal practices at Iowa, Mark Gronowski remains the clear favorite to be Iowa's starting quarterback when the season gets underway this fall. His talent and experience -- as well as the investment Iowa made to secure him out of the transfer portal -- has him clearly positioned to be Iowa's day one starter. READ MORE COMMIT: Iowa Adds South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski Mark Gronowski Breakdown: Culture, Evaluation, The QB Room Three Thoughts on Mark Gronowski's Commitment to Iowa But what about the quarterback depth chart behind Gronowski? If the last two seasons have taught us anything, it's that Iowa is very likely to need multiple quarterbacks over the course of a football season. Three different quarterbacks have started at least one game in each of the past two seasons and while the hope is for good health for Gronowski in 2025, the adage is hope for the best and prepare for the worst for a reason.

(Photo by © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

In that regard, the fact that Brendan Sullivan entered the portal a few weeks ago may have been a long-term blessing for Iowa, if you assume he was likely to lose the QB1 race to Gronowski and unlikely to remain with the team after that. His departure has cleared the way for Auburn transfer Hank Brown to get the majority of QB1 snaps over the last few weeks. What does he look like? How is his command of the offense? What sort of chemistry has he developed with the receivers and tight ends? Those are things we'll be trying to watch on Saturday. READ MORE COMMIT: Portal Quarterback Hank Brown Chooses Iowa Hank Brown Talks Visit, Commitment: "I'm Fired Up" Saturday is also a first chance to get a look at Jimmy Sullivan since the true freshman arrived in Iowa City a few months ago. He's a possible QB of the future for Iowa and while he's still very early in his development, this is a chance to see if he can make a positive early impression. Finally, Saturday is also a chance to see how Jackson Stratton has progressed since the fall. Stratton was called into action when Brendan Sullivan went down and led Iowa to wins over Maryland and Nebraska, albeit with very run-heavy gameplans. How has his command of the passing offense improved since November?

The Left Tackle Battle

(Photo by © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Several of the positions on the offensive line look pretty set, even with several months to go until the 2025 season kicks off. Logan Jones is your starter at center, Gennings Dunker is the guy at right tackle, and Beau Stephens and Kade Pieper are strong favorites to man the left and right guard positions. That leaves left tackle as the position with the most uncertainty ahead of next season. Jack Dotzler and Trevor Lauck have been battling it out this spring to win the left tackle job this fall and Saturday will be a chance to see how that competition is playing out on the field. Granted, that battle might also be moot -- Iowa added Ferris State's Bryce George out of the transfer portal last week and he should enter fall practice as a strong contender -- if not the outright favorite -- to be the starter at left tackle when the season gets underway. READ MORE COMMIT: Iowa Adds Portal OT Bryce George Three Thoughts on the Commitment of Bryce George But nothing is guaranteed. The jump from Division II to the Big Ten is significant and we won't know how George will manage that for a while. Even if George is the guy at LT1, though, having a capable back-up at such a critical position is very important. That back-up figures to be either Dotzler or Lauck and Saturday's open practice will give us some insight into which player might have the current advantage.

The Messy Picture at Linebacker

(Photo by © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

(Photo by © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker noted the improvement that he'd seen from Montgomery and Sharar during the spring when he spoke to the media earlier this week. "You look at Montgomery. He's done a good job and really like what Karson is doing," Parker said. "Those guys are working well, and obviously there are some other parts in the back end." In addition to the foursome noted above, Saturday is also a chance to get a glimpse of some of the very promising young linebackers Iowa added in 2024 -- Derek Weisskopf, Preston Ries, and Cam Buffington. The good news is that Iowa has a lot of bodies to throw at the linebacker position in 2025; the bad news is that it's not yet clear if whoever emerges at the position will be able to uphold the (very high) standards set by some of the recent standouts the Hawkeyes have had in the middle of defense.

Clarity at Defensive Back

(Photo by AP Images)

Finally, how is the back end of the defense looking? Two notable players graduated from last year's secondary -- Quinn Schulte and Jermari Harris -- and the returning starters (Xavier Nwankpa at safety; TJ Hall and Deshaun Lee at cornerback) had plenty of ups and downs during the 2024 season. The Hawkeyes need greater solidity at the cornerback position this fall, as well as improvement at the safety positions. The latter position is set to feature two new starters, with Xavier Nwankpa sliding to free safety from strong safety and Koen Entringer set to replace Nwankpa at strong safety. Parker was pleased with the early returns from Nwankpa at free safety. "I think it's another opportunity. We had some other guys that were trying to get on the field over there, and I think sometimes if you want to try to bring him down in the box, a bigger guy, it would be helpful I think to bring him down there," he said. "I wouldn't say a linebacker depth at times. I guess we would bring him down, and I think he can see more. I think he's more comfortable there at free safety." "With [Zach] Lutmer and Koen being on the other side, I think it was just a better fit. I think he's happy there, and we have seen real big improvement with him the last three weeks," Parker added.

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)