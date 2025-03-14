HawkCast 130 EMERGENCY POD: Fran McCaffery OUT as Iowa's Head Coach

Subscribe TODAY and get 50% OFF your ENTIRE first year: https://iowa.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=IOWAMBB

Follow along with our coverage of Iowa's search for a new head men's basketball coach with promo code IOWAMBB. Don't miss out on our daily coverage going forward.

Eliot and Ross breakdown Beth Goetz's decision to move on from Fran McCaffery as the Hawkeyes head basketball coach. A move that felt inevitable, the human side of the story, the fallout of losing McCaffery -- players, recruits, coaches, possible replacements, and more.