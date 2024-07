What if you could ask Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz ONE question about the upcoming season and you were guaranteed to get a completely honest answer? Eliot, Adam and Ross have got a couple fun ones for you.

-Who will be the #Hawkeyes QB1 this season?

-Cade McNamara believes Brendan Sullivan was brought in for depth purposes

-Sullivan says he hasn't been told whether he's presumed QB2 or expected to compete for snaps this season

-OL health and a nugget about left guard

-Jarriett Buie talks about the new offense