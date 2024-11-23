Published Nov 23, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 110 Shaggy, HAVE A DAY: Jackson Stratton Leads Iowa to VICTORY
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Eliot and Adam breakdown everything from Iowa's 29-13 win over Maryland.

Fourth-string quarterback Jackson Stratton gets his first start and his first win with the Hawkeyes, how this win indicates that Tim Lester is a good coach, Kaleb Johnson breaks the single-season rushing TD record, the defense steps up without Jermari Harris, Drew Stevens goes 5-5 + more.

