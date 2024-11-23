HawkCast Ep. 110 Shaggy, HAVE A DAY: Jackson Stratton Leads Iowa to VICTORY

Eliot and Adam breakdown everything from Iowa's 29-13 win over Maryland.
Fourth-string quarterback Jackson Stratton gets his first start and his first win with the Hawkeyes, how this win indicates that Tim Lester is a good coach, Kaleb Johnson breaks the single-season rushing TD record, the defense steps up without Jermari Harris, Drew Stevens goes 5-5 + more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.