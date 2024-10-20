HawkCast Ep.101 What the HELL was that? Michigan State MANHANDLES Iowa

in other news
Junior Defensive Back Deavin Hilson Leaves Iowa Football
Junior defensive back Deavin Hilson has left the Hawkeye football program.
2026 Three-Star Omaha OL Impressed by Iowa Visit
For the first time since receiving the offer from the Hawkeyes, 2026 three-star OL Landen Von Seggern visited Iowa.
2026 Four-Star OL Hudson Parliament Enjoys Return to Iowa
For the fifth time within the last year, 2026 four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament returned to Iowa City.
HawkCast Ep. 100 Start of a STREAK? Iowa Looks to Dismantle Michigan State
Eliot, Adam and Ross preview Iowa's matchup with Michigan State this weekend, and give insight on Cam Herron's flip.
Eliot and Adam breakdown the #Hawkeyes 32-20 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing.
Worst defensive performance since..., tackling -- or lack thereof, what's going on with the defensive backs, Cade McNamara's stat line is reminiscent of Deacon Hill (and Kirk Ferentz's reluctance to go to Brendan Sullivan), Kaleb Johnson can't get going, and more.
