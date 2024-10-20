Advertisement

Published Oct 20, 2024
HawkCast Ep.101 What the HELL was that? Michigan State MANHANDLES Iowa
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Eliot and Adam breakdown the #Hawkeyes 32-20 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing.

Worst defensive performance since..., tackling -- or lack thereof, what's going on with the defensive backs, Cade McNamara's stat line is reminiscent of Deacon Hill (and Kirk Ferentz's reluctance to go to Brendan Sullivan), Kaleb Johnson can't get going, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

