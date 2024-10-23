HawkCast Ep. 102 Iowa's QB Conundrum: Cade McNamara or Brendan Sullivan?

in other news
WATCH: Deontae Craig on Defensive Struggles vs MSU
Deontae Craig discusses Iowa's missed tackle against Michigan State, remembers last year's game vs. Northwestern, + more
WATCH: Cade McNamara on MSU INT, Moving Forward
Cade McNamara discusses Iowa's loss to Michigan State, his interception vs. MSU, other offensive struggles + more.
Iowa Staff in to See 2026 Four-Star Shooting Guard
The Iowa staff will stop in to see a top 2026 shooting guard today.
FUTURECAST: Projecting Iowa MBB to Add a Commit
After receiving intel over the weekend, Hawkeye Beacon is predicting Iowa MBB will add a commit soon.
Another Lackluster Performance Slams Door Shut on Hawkeyes' CFP Dreams
Prior to the start of the season, the Hawkeyes had some big goals. Those goals will have to wait another year.
Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss the fallout of Iowa's loss to Michigan State and preview the Hawkeyes matchup with Northwestern this weekend.
The quarterback situation -- what do you have to lose?, what Brendan Sullivan can do that Cade McNamara can't, the defensive struggles and how they get fixed, where Northwestern has the most issues, is Brendan Sullivan a killer?, and more.
