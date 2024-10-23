Advertisement

Published Oct 23, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 102 Iowa's QB Conundrum: Cade McNamara or Brendan Sullivan?
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss the fallout of Iowa's loss to Michigan State and preview the Hawkeyes matchup with Northwestern this weekend.

The quarterback situation -- what do you have to lose?, what Brendan Sullivan can do that Cade McNamara can't, the defensive struggles and how they get fixed, where Northwestern has the most issues, is Brendan Sullivan a killer?, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

