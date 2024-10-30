HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.

Video content
 • Adam Jacobi
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting

Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
Brendan Sullivan Listed as Starter Ahead of Wisconsin

Brendan Sullivan Listed as Starter Ahead of Wisconsin

Brendan Sullivan has been listed as Iowa's starter ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup with Wisconsin.

 • Eliot Clough
LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning

LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning

Iowa linebacker Zach Twedt was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of public intoxication.

 • Adam Jacobi

in other news

WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.

Video content
 • Adam Jacobi
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting

Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
Published Oct 30, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eliot, Adam and Ross delve into Brendan Sullivan being named the full-time starter for the Hawkeyes, Cade McNamara's concussion, James Resar flipping from quarterback to wide receiver, give their keys to an Iowa win over Wisconsin, final score predictions, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement