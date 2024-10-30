HawkCast Ep. 104 Brendan Sullivan is QB1: Will we see Cade McNamara again?

in other news
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership
Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"
Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting
Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.
Brendan Sullivan Listed as Starter Ahead of Wisconsin
Brendan Sullivan has been listed as Iowa's starter ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup with Wisconsin.
LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning
Iowa linebacker Zach Twedt was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of public intoxication.
in other news
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership
Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"
Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting
Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.
Eliot, Adam and Ross delve into Brendan Sullivan being named the full-time starter for the Hawkeyes, Cade McNamara's concussion, James Resar flipping from quarterback to wide receiver, give their keys to an Iowa win over Wisconsin, final score predictions, and more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
- SDE
- TE
- ILB
- OLB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- DT
- PRO
- DT