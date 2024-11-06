Advertisement

WATCH: Payton Sandfort on Texas A&M Commerce Win

WATCH: Payton Sandfort on Texas A&M Commerce Win

Iowa senior forward Payton Sandfort details the Hawkeyes win over Texas A&M Commerce.

 Eliot Clough
WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Win over Texas A&M Commerce

WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Win over Texas A&M Commerce

Fran McCaffery speaks to the media following Iowa's 89-67 win over Texas A&M Commerce.

 Eliot Clough
Texas A&M Commerce MBB Live Thread

Texas A&M Commerce MBB Live Thread

Follow along with Iowa vs. Texas A&M Commerce for live thoughts and Analysis from Hawkeye Beacon.

 Eliot Clough
Sydney Affolter May Play in Wednesday's Season Opener

Sydney Affolter May Play in Wednesday's Season Opener

Guard Sydney Affolter is working back into practice after offseason knee surgery and may play against NIU Wednesday.

 Adam Jacobi
Three-Star Kansas DB, JJ Dunnigan Picks up Iowa Offer

Three-Star Kansas DB, JJ Dunnigan Picks up Iowa Offer

One of the fastest-rising DBs in 2026, Dunnigan discusses his visit to Iowa and what he likes about the Hawkeyes.

 Eliot Clough

Published Nov 6, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 106 CROSSOVER SZN: Basketball Check-In, UCLA Preview
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Eliot, Adam and Ross share thoughts on Iowa men's and women's basketball and preview the Hawkeyes Friday night matchup with the Bruins in Los Angeles.

Where the Iowa men have struggled so far + bright spots, what Adam is looking for in the first few games from the Hawkeye women, how UCLA has had a weird season thus far, the surge by Ethan Garbers as of late, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

