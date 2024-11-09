HawkCast Ep. 107 AGAIN? Hawkeyes FLOP on the Road, Drop Loss to UCLA

Eliot, Adam and (eventually) Ross break down Iowa's disappointing 20-17 road loss to UCLA.
The hot start, Brendan Sullivan gets pummeled, turnovers on turnovers, What happened to the defense?, Rhys Dakin has a rough game again, Jackson Stratton time, the demons of the West Coast still haunt the Hawkeyes, and more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.