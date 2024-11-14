HawkCast Ep. 108 QB Health a MESS, Seydou Traore SHOULD Start, RANK WBB!

Eliot and Ross discuss Iowa's issues during the bye week, hit on the Hawkeyes transfer wins in MBB, and share why they think the women's team should be ranked!

Sullivan, McNamara and Lainez are all still dealing with injuries -- who starts against Maryland?, Is Stratton good enough to lead them to a win?, Seydou Traore and Drew Thelwell have been home runs for Iowa MBB thus far, and the women have been annihilating their competition -- put them in the top 25!