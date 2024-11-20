HawkCast Ep. 109 STRATTON as QB1? Expecting Fourth-Stringer to Start

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's weekend matchup with Maryland, including the Hawkeyes current plan to roll with fourth-string, walk-on, transfer quarterback Jackson Stratton to lead the way.

Kirk Ferentz's presser -- introducing Stratton as the starter and then backing off, just how healthy are Cade McNamara and Marco Lainez?, future outlook for Stratton, Maryland's oddly ranked pass offense and pass defense, keys, score predictions and more.