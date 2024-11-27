HawkCast Ep. 111 Iowa and Nebraska Prepare for a Chilly Black Friday Game

In this midweek installment of Hawkcast, Eliot and Ross
* discuss Iowa men's basketball's 110-77 win over SC Upstate on Tuesday night
* talk about the injuries afflicting Fran McCaffery's squad
* preview Iowa's Black Friday showdown with Nebraska
* sort out the Iowa QB situation
* keys to Iowa vs Nebraska
* score predictions
and more~!
