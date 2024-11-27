Published Nov 27, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 111 Iowa and Nebraska Prepare for a Chilly Black Friday Game
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
In this midweek installment of Hawkcast, Eliot and Ross

* discuss Iowa men's basketball's 110-77 win over SC Upstate on Tuesday night

* talk about the injuries afflicting Fran McCaffery's squad

* preview Iowa's Black Friday showdown with Nebraska

* sort out the Iowa QB situation

* keys to Iowa vs Nebraska

* score predictions

and more~!

