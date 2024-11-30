Published Nov 30, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 112: Drew Stevens GAME WINNER: Hawkeyes STEAL Win vs. Nebraska
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown the Hawkeyes last-second win over Nebraska to wrap up the regular season.

Drew Stevens 53-yard game-winner, Kaleb Johnson's sensational 72-yard touchdown, the Cornhuskers don't shake hands, Matt Rhule walks through Iowa's warmup, Cade McNamara chooses to not be honored on senior night, the long list of visitors last night and more.

