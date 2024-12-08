HawkCast Ep. 114 Hawkeyes to Play Missouri in Nashville + Portal Deep Dive

Eliot, Adam and Ross share their initial thoughts on the Hawkeyes playing No. 19 Missouri in the Music City Bowl, plus dive into Iowa's needs in the transfer portal.

Players Missouri is missing thanks to opt outs and injuries, comparing playing the Tigers to playing Tennessee last season, who Iowa has lost in the portal so far, what impact those departures have, the Hawkeyes' biggest needs in the portal + how they can fill those gaps, and more.