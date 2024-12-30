HawkCast Ep 118 RINSE AND REPEAT: Iowa Drops Lead AGAIN in Loss to Mizzou

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown #Iowa's 27-24 loss to #Missouri in the Music City Bowl.

The #Hawkeyes secondary issues reared their ugly head again, Brendan Sullivan was simply not good enough in the second half, play calling was horrendous in the second half, Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson shine, Iowa needs to dip into the portal at quarterback, officiating whiffs, plus more.