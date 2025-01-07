HawkCast Ep. 119 - MARK GRONOWSKI is a HAWKEYE: Iowa Lands MAJOR QB

Eliot and Ross breakdown the impact of the Hawkeyes landing South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal.
Is Gronowski immediately QB1 or Iowa?, how he elevates the floor and the ceiling of the QB room, why his accomplishments set him apart from previous Iowa transfer targets and acquisitions, shout out to Tim Lester/Brad Heinrichs/Tyler Barnes, what's next with the Hawkeyes and the portal, plus more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.