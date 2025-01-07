HawkCast Ep. 119 - MARK GRONOWSKI is a HAWKEYE: Iowa Lands MAJOR QB

Eliot and Ross breakdown the impact of the Hawkeyes landing South Dakota State transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal.

Is Gronowski immediately QB1 or Iowa?, how he elevates the floor and the ceiling of the QB room, why his accomplishments set him apart from previous Iowa transfer targets and acquisitions, shout out to Tim Lester/Brad Heinrichs/Tyler Barnes, what's next with the Hawkeyes and the portal, plus more.