HawkCast Ep. 120 ANOTHER Portal Addition: Sam Phillips to Bring SPEED

Eliot and Ross detail the addition of Chattanooga wide receiver, Sam Phillips via the transfer portal, as well as Isaiah Johnson-Arigu's commitment to the Hawkeyes after hitting the portal part way through his freshman year with Miami.

What Phillips will bring to Iowa, Getting another weapon for Mark Gronowski, adding Phillips and not replacing anyone, Johnson-Arigu's future role with Iowa, his skillset, Iose Epenesa's All-American Bowl performances and more.