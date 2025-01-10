Published Jan 10, 2025
HawkCast Ep. 120 ANOTHER Portal Addition: Sam Phillips to Bring SPEED
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eliot and Ross detail the addition of Chattanooga wide receiver, Sam Phillips via the transfer portal, as well as Isaiah Johnson-Arigu's commitment to the Hawkeyes after hitting the portal part way through his freshman year with Miami.

What Phillips will bring to Iowa, Getting another weapon for Mark Gronowski, adding Phillips and not replacing anyone, Johnson-Arigu's future role with Iowa, his skillset, Iose Epenesa's All-American Bowl performances and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings