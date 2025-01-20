HawkCast Ep 121 Iowa BBall SLUMP: Women Lose 5 in a Row, Men Drop 2 in LA

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown the latest in Iowa men's and women's basketball, as the Hawkeyes each have losing skids of their own. Plus, addressing Mark Gronowski's shoulder injury and the implications of missing the spring.

Why Lucy Olsen is struggling, the lack of cohesiveness between the vets and the freshmen, Hannah Stuelke's concussion, the current leadership structure, how to fix the problem at hand, the men's defensive issues, how to address the problems, where Seydou Traore best fits offensively, who SHOULD start, total lack of consistency, how Brendan Sullivan can take advantage of Gronowski's absence, what the South Dakota State transfer can do in the meantime, plus more.