HawkCast Ep 129 Iowa WBB Prepare for NCAAT, and Men Sneak into B1G Tourney

Eliot and Ross breakdown how the Iowa women played in the Big Ten Tournament, plus the latest bracketology for the women and the men sneaking in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Hawkeyes out-play their seed in the Big Ten Tournament, destroy Wisconsin, beat Michigan State and narrowly lose to Ohio State, where they look to land in the NCAA Tournament and evaluating the season, Iowa's win over Nebraska to get into the Big Ten Tourney, the outlook of the tournament, plus more.
