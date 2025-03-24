Published Mar 24, 2025
HawkCast Ep. 132 Ben McCollum HIRED as Iowa MBB's Next Coach
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Eliot and Ross breakdown their thought and initial takeaways from Iowa's decision to hire Ben McCollum. A rundown of McCollum's experience as a head coach, why the fit makes sense McCollum's next priorities as head coach for the Hawkeyes, why he is NOT Todd Lickliter, implications on recruiting and so much more.

