HawkCast Ep. 132 Ben McCollum HIRED as Iowa MBB's Next Coach

Eliot and Ross breakdown their thought and initial takeaways from Iowa's decision to hire Ben McCollum. A rundown of McCollum's experience as a head coach, why the fit makes sense McCollum's next priorities as head coach for the Hawkeyes, why he is NOT Todd Lickliter, implications on recruiting and so much more.

