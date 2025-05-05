HawkCast Ep. 139 The Return: Caitlin Clark and the Fever Play in Iowa City

Eliot and Ross take a look back at Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever playing in Iowa City on Sunday and their big win over the Brazilian national team.

Caitlin's play and the NBA legend she is closes to emulating culturally, her big logo three, the Fever and their chances of winning the WNBA championship this season, + portal updates and efforts from Iowa football, MBB and WBB.

